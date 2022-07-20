Christina Ricci is Voicing Harley Quinn in a New Scripted Podcast Series

Between Margot Robbie, Kaley Cuoco, and (eventually) Lady Gaga, Harley Quinn has no shortage of talented actresses bringing her to life across all forms of media. Now, we can add another familiar face to this list. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christina Ricci is set to voice the character in Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind, a new scripted podcast series from Spotify.

Writer Eli Horowitz, best known for his work on Amazon Prime’s Homecoming, is spearheading the podcast, which just started production. The story will flash back to Harley’s time as one of Arkham Asylum’s top psychologists, when she was still known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel. Listeners will also examine the origins of her relationship with the Clown Prince of Crime. When her sick father needs a life-saving operation, Harleen turns to “Patient J” to get what she needs. Unfortunately, her decision leads her down a dark and dangerous path.

Sound Mind marks the second podcast collaboration between Spotify and DC. The first, Batman Unburied, debuted on May 3 and wrapped up its initial 10-episoe run on May 31. Winston Duke headlined the series as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman, with David S. Goyer heading up the writers room. Spotify renewed Batman Unburied for a second season last month after it spent several weeks at the top of the platform’s global podcast charts.

Ricci isn’t the only big name joining Sound Mind’s voice cast. The series will also feature Billy Magnussen as the voice of the Joker following his recent turns in No Time To Die and The Many Saints of Newark. Additionally, Justin Hartley will appear as the voice of Batman, adding another DC hero to the actor’s resume. Hartley famously played Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Smallville and also voiced Superman in WB’s Injustice animated film last year. But before Smallville came along, he played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in a 2006 CW pilot that ultimately wasn’t picked up as a series.

Spotify still hasn’t announced a release date for Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind.

Do you think Ricci is a good choice to play Harley Quinn? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

