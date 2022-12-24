Hot Toys Will Make Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Mantis

Hot Toys collectors have been asking for a Mantis figure for a while now, but probably didn’t expect one with these particular extras. As seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, this Mantis comes fully equipped for Christmas. Her holiday style rocks, even though she may not know quite what the specific holiday even is. But in case fans don’t necessarily want to display a Holiday Special Mantis all year round, the Christmas costuming comes off to reveal her normal outfit as well.

Per official description: “The highly-accurate Mantis collectible includes a meticulously crafted head sculpt with signature antennae, specialized physique, finely tailored outfit strictly faithful to the screen appearance, a delicately designed green holiday sweater with pompom, an array of holiday accessories such as Christmas tree headband, pompom necklace, gift bows apron, giant candy cane, sunglasses and Marvel action figure stand.”

As expected, the Pom Klementieff likeness looks pretty dead-on. And for a Hot Toys figure with bonus clothes and accessories, $264 seems surprisingly low. (Yes, it seems absurd to say that, but a $280 minimum for bare-bones figures is their norm.) Preorder now for delivery…sometime in 2024. So maybe she can figure in your holiday displays two Christmases from now.

Check out the images below for a more thorough look. Will Holiday Special Mantis answer your seasonal prayers? Let us know in comments.

