Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Suit Now Has a Hot Toys Figure

Remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home final suit, glimpsed oh-so-briefly in motion in the last scene, and looking like the classic Spider-Man that old-school fans always wanted to see? Hot Toys apparently got a closer look than any of us. And now they’ve captured it in three dimensions, so you can fully enjoy the detail that Tom Holland and his digital double never stood still enough for us to appreciate. In addition to the shiny metallic blue, the webs and eyes look perfectly inked as if they came right off the page. He’ll probably change into yet another suit in the next movie, but let’s enjoy how cool this appears.

Per the official description, here’s what it includes: “Meticulously crafted based on Spider-Man / Peter Parker’s appearance portrayed by Tom Holland in the movie, the highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt of Peter Parker with separate rolling eyeballs, a masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eye pieces to create numerous Spider-Man’s expressions; a finely tailored red, metallic blue suit with black accents and web pattern; an array of amazing accessories including Spider-Man mask and assorted spider-web shooting effect parts.”

A deluxe version also comes with a diorama base styled as a section of snow covered rooftop. That one runs $345, while the regular version costs $280. Preorder now for delivery sometime in 2024.

Will you let this suit swing into your collection? Look through the gallery below, then let us know in comments.

