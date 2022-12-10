Hot Toys She-Hulk Can Literally Roll Her Eyes at Her Haters

The She-Hulk we see onscreen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law doesn’t actually exist in reality, of course. It’s a digital shell motion-captured over the body of Tatiana Maslany. The toys, however, exist in real space. The new Hot Toys She-Hulk is among these, and like the company’s previous Gorr figure, sports independent rolling eyeball action. For Gorr, that meant lots of creepy stares. For She-Hulk, it creates the appropriate reaction to all the cheesy dudes either hitting on her or bashing her online. Or both.

Here’s the official description: “Measuring approximately 35.5cm tall, the highly-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of She-Hulk in her own spin-off. Features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs function, beautifully sculpted long wavy hair sculpture, finely tailored jumpsuit, and sculpted trainers, accessories include a phone and a figure stand.” For those who don’t speak metric, that’s a height of just over 13 inches.

The larger-than-usual figure runs at a higher-than-basic price of $300, with tentative delivery sometime in the first half of 2024. And the associated images offer hints of other figures, including a pretty devilish booty call. Take a look at them all in the gallery below.

