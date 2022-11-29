Power Girl Shows Several Faces and Styles in Prime 1 Studio Statue

Is it a bird? is it a plane? Well, actually, a few birds appear in Prime 1 Studio‘s latest DC Comics-based statue, but they’re merely set dressing for Power Girl. Superman’s cousin from another dimension, Power Girl tends to look more muscular than most superheroines. But some viewers notice other attributes, thanks to the notorious “window” in her upper costume. More notable on the new statue, however, are the interchangeable right arms and heads, which allow collectors to display their favorite iteration of Kara Zor-L.

As the official description has it, “For this exceptional Deluxe Bonus Version, the Maid of Might comes equipped with two (2) different, and unique swappable heads, and four (4) swappable Right Arm positions! And when you pre-order this Deluxe Bonus Version from our official online store or any authorized distributor will you receive a cool, extra Bonus Part: an extra swappable head featuring a beautiful, smiling face with a new, shorter haircut!” Her costume comes fully textured, depicting the fabric of her body suit and detailed material on her cape, gloves, and boots.

The statue stands around two feet tall, at 1:3 scale. It’s priced accordingly, at $1,399. Prime 1 does make payment plans available.

Check out many more images of this Power Girl collectible in our gallery below. Then let us know what you think in comments!

