First Look: Spider-Man The Animated Series Green Goblin Bust by DST

Now that nostalgia for Marvel’s ’90s animated shows at an all-time high, Diamond Select jumps into the fray. With animation-style busts, the company was among the first to specifically merchandise the cartoons’ style for the X-Men. Now they’re capturing Spider-Man and his amazing foes and friends, as they appeared in their cartoons. Black linework and shading makes these 3D renditions look like they just popped off the page. Superhero Hype is now pleased to exclusively reveal the 7-inch tall Green Goblin bust. Preorders begin at diamondselecttoys.com this coming Friday, Nov 18. The $90 busts will ship later, in the summer.

Says Diamond, “Beware, Spider-Man! The Green Goblin is on the hunt, and he’s got a pumpkin bomb with your name on it! This 1/7 scale mini-bust of Norman Osborn’s alter ego is based on the villain’s appearance in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. It stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and animated-style paint applications. Limited ot only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Alterton!”

What do you think of this Green Goblin bust? Does it capture the animation style you remember? let us know in comments.

