Super7 Ultimates Add Star Trek: The Next Generation Figures

Playmates surprised many fans when they regained the Star Trek toy license and proceeded to announce 5-inch figures. The scale popular in the ’90s gets rarely used today, relative to 6-inch or more. However, Playmates sticking to that scale leaves other scales open for other companies. Today, one such reveals itself. Super7 will bring Star Trek — specifically Star Trek: The Next Generation figures — into its 7-inch Ultimates line. As a bonus, these should be display-compatible with previous Diamond Select and McFarlane figures of the same size.

The first series includes Data, Riker, Guinan, and Locutus, because toy companies with small waves always ration out the main characters. Each figure includes multiple heads — for Riker and Guinan, this allows different expressions, but the others get more complex. Locutus features different stages of Borg implants on each head, while Data includes one open-brain head and another with his poker visor.

Other accessories include a tray of drinks for Guinan, Data’s cat Spot, a trombone and Picard doll for Riker, and poker-playing hands for both Data and Riker. Locutus is so intricate he just includes extra heads and hands.

These figures go for $55 each. Preorder directly from Super7, or save on shipping at Entertainment Earth.

