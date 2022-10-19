Immersive X-Men Experience Launches in Minneapolis in 2023

A real-life version of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters is about to open its doors to new students. With the X-Men celebrating their 60th anniversary next year, Giant-Size Productions is ringing in the occasion with a new two-day event dubbed The Uncanny Experience. Described as an “immersive fan convention,” the installation invites guests to roam the halls of the X-Men’s HQ and partake in a host of exclusive panels, signings, and more. In fact, they might even get to meet a few of the team’s most famous mutants.

Standing in for the X-Mansion is Minnesota’s historic Minneapolis Club. As soon as they step inside, fans will see how the event’s organizers transformed the building’s interior into one of the Marvel Universe’s best-known locations. Additionally, each visitor will receive their own Student ID badge before taking classes on a variety of subjects, including mutant history and understanding tarot, the latter of which will be taught by the mutant known as Tarot herself. The weekend will also conclude with a graduation ceremony for those who complete certain “Immersive Experience activations” throughout the mansion.

You can watch a teaser trailer for the event in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Uncanny Experience marks Giant-Size’s inaugural production. But aside from its “unique immersion elements,” the event features all the trappings of your standard Comic-Con. These include a cosplay contest, photo ops, and vendor booths. Guests will also have the chance to meet several legendary X-Men creators. Beloved comic book scribe Chris Claremont will show up, as will X-Men: The Animated Series director/animator Larry Houston. We can even look forward to appearances by X-Men: TAS voice actors Lenore Zann (Rogue) and Cal Dodd (Wolverine). Both performers are expected to reprise their roles in Marvel’s upcoming X-Men ’97 revival on Disney+.

Giant-Size Productions will host The Uncanny Experience on September 16 and 17, 2023. Tickets are currently available here.

Do you plan on visiting Minneapolis to check out the event next year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Previously on X-Men: The Making of an Animated Series

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.