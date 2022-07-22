Marvel’s X-Men ’97 Will Stream on Disney+ in Fall 2023

Of all the new animated projects announced during last fall’s Disney+ Day event, X-Men ’97 easily took the cake as the one that fans were most excited to hear more about. And today, they finally got their wish. As expected, the long-awaited revival of X-Men: The Animated Series was the crown jewel of Friday’s SDCC panel focusing on Marvel Studios’ ongoing foray into animation. But when the producers screened new footage from the upcoming show, it really got the nostalgic juices flowing.

Sadly, Marvel isn’t releasing the footage online. But according to several outlets, the clip showed Magneto sporting a “helmetless” new costume (which Gizmodo claims is inspired by his design from Marvel’s classic New Mutants comics). Additionally, he proclaimed himself the new leader of the X-Men, setting the stage for a bold new chapter in the mutants’ continuing adventures.

This shocking development appears to pick up right where the classic X-Men cartoon left off when it aired its last episode in September 1997. In the series’ finale, Henry Peter Gyrich attacked Professor Xavier with an energy weapon, destabilizing his psychic powers and leaving him in a coma. Faced with no other option, the X-Men turned to Magneto. The mutants’ longtime nemesis was able to help them contact the Shi’ar empress Lilandra, who left Earth with the professor in order to keep him alive. Many fans theorized that X-Men ’97 would open with the team venturing off-planet to reunite with Xavier. Regardless, this doesn’t seem to be the plan (at least not yet…).

Another new scene showed the X-Men battling one of Bolivar Trask’s deadly Sentinels. Plus, the creators revealed updated character designs for supporting mutants like Sunspot, Cable, Nightcrawler, Forge, Bishop, and Morph. By and large, it sounds like the show will stay true to the look and feel of what made the classic series so much fun to watch on Saturday mornings back in the ‘90s. But it goes without saying that the real stars are the classic lineup of Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Rogue, Beast, Storm, and Gambit. As if their return wasn’t exciting enough, the producers also confirmed that a second season is in the works.

Many of the surviving cast members from the original series are reprising their roles in X-Men ’97. Returning performers include Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister). New actors will fill the roles of Cyclops and Magneto to replace Norm Spencer and David Hemblen, who both died in 2020. Original cast member Alyson Court previously confirmed her involvement with the revival last year. But instead of reprising her role as Jubilee, she’s letting an actress of actual Asian descent play this part while she lends her voice to a different character.

X-Men ’97 will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2023. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all 76 episodes of the original X-Men series on the platform (which, as of today, are finally in the correct viewing order).

