The Bad Batch’s Crosshair Earns His Own Realistic Hot Toys Figure

Though the Bad Batch come to your TV in stylized animation, these Star Wars antiheroes get the super-realistic treatment from Hot Toys. Right down to the modified Temuera Morrison likenesses. The latest to get thusly immortalized is Crosshair, the precision sniper who opted to join the Empire rather than go rogue with the rest. Knowing he has superior skills, he hates working those less enhanced, or accepting of same.

From the official press release: “…the Crosshair 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys features a newly developed hand-painted headsculpt with expertly rendered facial expression, detailed skin texture, tattoos, and a toothpick. The figure also comes with a masterfully painted and weathered helmet, screen-accurate armor, and a genuine leather belt with shoulder strap and pistol holster. Accessories include a sniper rifle with interchangeable muzzles and magazine, a backpack, and two thermal detonators.”

Crosshair costs a reasonable-by-Hot-Toys-standards amount of $271. Shipping will vaguely occur at some point between next October and the following March.

Check out the gallery below for more images of the sniper supreme. Will the tendentious traitor join your ranks? Let us know in comments below.

