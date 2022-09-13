Exclusive Reveal: Diamond Select’s Marvel Super Skrull Action Figure

Secret Invasion is on its way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, Diamond Select will take advantage of likely renewed interest in the comics. To that end, their next Marvel Select action figure will depict a Super Skrull. Not THE Super Skrull who first took on the Fantastic Four, mind you, but the one who infiltrated the Illuminati during the events of Secret Invasion. Though his costume and power set most as displayed here most closely resemble Black Bolt, he bears some hallmarks of Doctor Strange (that collar!), Iron Man, Namor and the rest. We have the first look right here.

Here’s Diamond’s official description: “Illuminati beware! Your ranks have been infiltrated by the Skrulls, and this Super Skrull has the powers of all of the Illuminati combined! Never before made as a toy, this green-skinned Skrull comes dressed in an Illuminati-inspired outfit, and includes an interchangeable masked head, as well as interchangeable hands and a devastating Black Bolt sonic attack piece! Standing approximately 7 inches tall and featuring 16 points of articulation, this collector’s action figure comes in Select packaging, with side panel artwork for shelf display. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!”

Preorders for the figure will open Friday, Sept 16, with delivery likely next spring. The figure will retail for $29.99. Look through the gallery below for more images.

Will this Super Skrull infiltrate your collection? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Secret Invasion

