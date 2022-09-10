The Infiltration Begins In the First Secret Invasion Trailer

During the last two Spider-Man movies, we learned that Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury hasn’t been on Earth in years. That’s one of the things that Maria Hill calls him out on when she reunites with Fury in the first Secret Invasion trailer from today’s D23 Expo. However, Fury says he doesn’t have a choice. The shape-shifting Skrulls are everywhere, and they’ve already infiltrated the Earth. And according to Fury, he’s the last person standing between them and what they really want.

There are some familiar faces within the footage, including Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes. It also appears that Rhodes may be more of a politician on this series, since he has his own security detail. Regardless, Fury hints that Rhodes’ men may have already been replaced by Skrulls.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke’s characters make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in the trailer, but without enough info to identify them. There is also a glimpse of Kingsley Ben-Adir’s leading villain when Talos confronts him. Unfortunately for Talos, even a Skrull can be caught off guard by the abilities of his people.

Cobie Smulders also co-stars in the series as Maria Hill, alongside Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo round out the cast.

Marvel Studios will release Secret Invasion on Disney+ in 2023.

What do you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Secret Invasion

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.