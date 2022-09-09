Super7’s Next Disney Ultimates Are Nightmare Before Christmas

While we at Superhero Hype don’t necessarily cover every Disney Ultimates figure that Super7 puts out, the fourth wave seems much better suited than most. Taking over the Nightmare Before Christmas line for at least one series of three figures, Super7’s 7-inch Ultimates will next deliver new versions of Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie. That last one often proves a challenge for toy companies to articulate since he’s basically a giant pillowcase, but Super7 have managed to get a number of ball joints into that girth.

All three characters come with a pet: Jack with Zero, Sally with a cat, and Oogie Boogie with a bat. They also each have three heads and interchangeable hands. Jack and Sally change expressions, but Oogie includes a full-on head made of bugs, as well as an interchangeable arm and hand ripped open to expose his creep crawlies. Sally includes a soft-goods dress so she can take reclining and sitting poses, and one of her arms can detach. Expect them to arrive by December 2023.

Each figure runs $55; even the larger Oogie Boogie, this time. Preorder directly from Super7, or save on shipping at Entertainment Earth. (Note: Superhero Hype participates in the Entertainment Earth Affiliate Program, designed to provide a means to earn fees by linking to Entertainment Earth.)

Check out full images and renders in the gallery below. Then tell us if you’d want these in your holiday stocking next Christmas!

Recommended Reading: Disney Manga: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Mirror Moon Graphic Novel

Super7's Next Disney Ultimates Are Nightmare Before Christmas WATCH GALLERY

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.