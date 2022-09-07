Salute Wakanda Forever With LEGO’s Black Panther Bust

T’Challa may not have survived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Black Panther lives forever. And now a life-sized version of his costume bust is yours for the building. LEGO frequently makes mini-busts, and in their Star Wars line, mini-helmets. But full-on life size is far less common for them, making the Black Panther display much more special. LEGO’s Black Panther bust includes removable hands, allowing fans to display either just the head and shoulders, or the “Wakanda forever!” crossed arm pose.

In case anyone might be thinking it, no, LEGO busts cannot be worn. Nobody should want to, since LEGO sets can come apart fairly easily if hit with enough force. Indeed, though, this bust is fairly solid through and through. One thing LEGO understands that many of its imitators don’t is the importance of a strong internal structure rather than just a cool facade. Master Builders go through the wringer before they get hired, to prove their worth at it.

The set includes 2,961 pieces, and should take some time to put together. As far as how to get it, “The LEGO® Marvel Black Panther set is available at the RRP of €249.99 / $249.99 / £299.99 exclusively for LEGO VIP members from 4th November 2022 and from LEGO Stores and www.lego.com/Black-Panther from 9th November 2022.”

