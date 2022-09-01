Moses Ingram’s Star Wars Inquisitor Reva Gets a Hot Toys Figure

It’s almost surprising it took this long to reveal. Reva, the Third Sister Inquisitor from the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi show, already got every kind of Hasbro figure imaginable. Hot Toys immortality seemed inevitable, but now we finally have confirmation. Ready to take on both Darth Vader and Obi-Wan, she’ll get mad enough to survive impalement if she has to. The tormented villain comes with a light-up lightsaber in multiple configurations, and full articulation to take a swing at opponents in every pose she can.

According to the official description, Moses Ingram’s Reva comes “skillfully crafted featuring a newly developed head sculpt with great likeness, finely tailored Inquisitor outfit, LED light-up lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion…Obi-Wan Kenobi™ and Fifth Brother holograms and holoprojector, a cloak, and a display base.” At $260, she’s a bargain relative to most Hot Toys figures.

Expect Reva to ship any time from next October through March of 2024. Need a payment plan? That’s available too. Get a better look at the figure in multiple poses in our image gallery below.

Will Reva join your collection? If so, will you pose her with the Sith, Jedi, or neither? Let us know in comments.

