Build a Khonshu Figure With the Next Disney+ Marvel Legends Wave

The gods smile upon Hasbro today, as one of their own comes to plastic form in the next Marvel Legends wave. Based on the recent crop of Disney+ shows, the upcoming assortment includes seven figures. They hail from Loki, What If…?, and WandaVision, but collect them all to build a Moon Knight Khonshu figure. Using a clear neck peg to get that floating skull effect, the F. Murray Abraham-voiced Egyptian deity makes a striking transition to plastic.

Fans of zombies should enjoy this wave, too. It includes an undead Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and floating Ant-Man head-in-a-jar from the zombie episode of What If…? Ant-Man’s head comes packed in with Howard the Duck, who appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy-themed episode (and all their movies thus far). And an older Comic-Con exclusive Red Skull in trenchcoat sees rerelease here with a new animated-style head sculpt.

We already saw Classic Loki and He Who Remains at Comic-Con. We did not, however, see Jimmy Woo, the fan-favorite Ant-Man character who shows up here in his WandaVision garb. Preorders for this wave go up at 1 p.m. eastern tomorrow (Thursday) at all the usual sites.

Meanwhile, a Spider-Man 5-pack will debut for preorder next Tuesday as an Amazon exclusive. It includes purplish-black Ultimates Spider-Man, Razorback, Human Fly, Molten Man, and Silvermane.

Get a good look at all these figures in the gallery below. Will you collect them all? Let us know in comments.

