SDCC 2022: Diamond Select Reveals New Lord of the Rings, More

No Lord of the Rings toy line will likely ever dive as deep into the movie roster as Toy Biz did originally. But Diamond Select hopes to continue at least long enough to do the full Fellowship, and some major foes. Next up, revealed at Comic-Con, we’ll see Boromir and his killer, Lurtz. Don’t expect more build-a-figures like Sauron, but an emphasis on detailed accessories will continue.

Other 7-inch action figure lines continuing from Diamond include Invincible, Marvel, Bruce Lee/The Green Hornet, Jean-Claude Van Damme (not shown yet), and Star Wars. That last one will continue to price a little higher than the rest — as ShopDisney exclusives, they get significantly smaller runs and fewer bulk discounts. Look for at least two more to come. Cobra Kai may get a series 2, depending on sales — if it does, those figures will be of new characters rather than legacy.

Action figures across Disney properties also continue. Diamond revealed Darkwing Duck at SDCC, and there’s another whole line coming they can’t talk about yet. In the Jumbo Star Wars figure line, their Kenner replicas now include figures never made in the classic line, and a Sandtrooper comes next.

And figures are just a small fraction of what Diamond does. New busts, statues, mini-busts and more are on the way, including a highly detailed Cobb Vanth mini-bust with interchangeable helmet head. Check them out in our gallery below. Then let us know which ones you like the best in comments.

