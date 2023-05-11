The Batman Who Laughs Statue

Limited Edition The Batman Who Laughs Q-Master Statue Pre-Order Available

By Spencer Legacy

Entertainment Earth is currently accepting pre-orders for this limited edition The Batman Who Laughs Q-Master Statue.

The limited edition statue will only have 500 figures produced, meaning this could be your only chance to own this “White & Red Variant.”

Get The Batman Who Laughs Black and White Q-Master Statue here.

You can pre-order the statue of The Batman Who Laughs on Entertainment Earth here.

You can also view images of the limited edition The Batman Who Laughs statue from different angles below:

Why this statue deal is worth pre-ordering.

The slick statue features Batman’s evil alter-ego persona alongside a number of darker chained Robins that serve as his minions. Only 500 of these statues will be available, so you may not want to wait too long to pre-order, or you could miss out.

The statue stands at just over 15 inches in height, this “White & Red Variant” gives the chilling character a more intense look overall. Since the statue is cast in Everstone, its durability and level of detail are especially impressive.

Like all Q-Master statues, this one comes with a certificate of authenticity in its sturdy luxe packaging. It’s an Entertainment Earth Exclusive, so this is the only place to get it.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Senior Editor. He reads a lot of comics and manga, and his work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

