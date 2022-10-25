Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Game Deals for Oct 25

Need some gaming ideas? Be they video, board, or based on same, our guide wants to aid your fun time. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. We look to find highly rated sci-fi and fantasy games both obvious and not, that come highly recommended, as well as game-related merchandise. (All ideally are cheap or discounted, of course.) Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. Here are the best game deals for Oct 25.

Pit Solid Snake against Pikachu, or Simon Belmont against Mario. The entire combined rosters of five Super Smash Bros. games become selectable in whatever battles you can come up with. Up to 8 players can compete in the most epic faceoffs of Nintendo characters ever.

Play through LEGO versions of the nine Star Wars “Episode” movies, in any order, at any time. Build your own adventure with hundreds of playable characters and accessories. Are there movies in the saga you don’t like? Make them better! Just watch what you step on.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are both included in this pack, remastered for more immersive adventures with Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer. Travel the world and seek your fortune with adventure and humor. Drake tales — woo-hoo!

Just when Ellie seems to have found a safe community amidst a post-apocalyptic world of fungus-heads, conflicts both internal and external arise. It may seem like nothing she can’t handle, but her own vengeful impulses may turn out to be the biggest threat of all. Get ready to be really bummed out by a great story.

Collect jewels and free your flying brethren from their statue prisons as a plucky little purple dragon. Butt heads with some enemies, breathe fire on others, and fly away as needed. Includes all three original Spyro games remastered in HD.

Mario and his friends and foes engage in a five-on-five sport where there are no disqualifications, and anything goes so long as you score. Use power-ups, equip with new gear, and find teammates online.

It may have sold below expectations, but that’s not for lack of quality. Get what you’ve been missing. Take control of Star-Lord and lead your team of a-holes into an adventure the size of the universe. Face Adam Warlock, powerful cosmic threats, and even a Rick Roll while rocking out on ’80s tunes. Marvel’s newest, hottest game for just $30? We are Groot.

PS4

PS5

The most talked-about game right now introduces a new fantasy world from Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and legendary procrastinator George R.R. Martin. Create characters and travel fantastical landscapes in the action RPG full of mystery and peril. PS4 Xbox Series X

Nintendo’s omnivorous puffy pink cloud is black to explore an abandoned civilization. He also possesses the ability to swallow a vending machine and spit out cans. As we all wish we could. Help him copy enemy moves and get even stronger, with the help of pal Bandana Waddle Dee, who can be controlled by a second player.

Go back to the ’90s (in spirit) with this side-scrolling, co-op beat-’em-up featuring the heroes in a half shell, along with more playable characters like Splinter and April. Battle big bosses and fling around the foot in a glorious ode to simpler times, when a roll of quarters and an afternoon at the arcade were just what the weekend ordered.

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.