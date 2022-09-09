Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for Sept 9

It’s never a bad time of year for toys. But you never know how safe it is to go outside and shop. Buy online! In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better choices that Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These look like the best toy deals for Sept 9.

$36.98

McFarlane Toys excels at the larger, more monstrous figures, and Clayface arguably gets his best toy rendition yet here. He’s not just a big, brown blob — he’s a blob layered with the various screaming faces he’s put on for multiple guises. Don’t call him a turd. At $3 less than standard retail price, call him a good deal.

$22.99

For whatever reason, this Sharon Carter figure is running $2 cheaper than the rest of her upcoming Marvel Legends wave. Own the real Power Broker of the MCU, complete with knife, baton, alternate hands, and the head and lance of Infinite Ultron. Her famous ancestor might be ashamed, but you’ll be proud of getting a decent deal on an ML figure for once.

$320.99



No longer a Mattel Creations exclusive, Skeletor’s lair and the former fortress of King Hiss comes to you in buildable form. Most collectors couldn’t afford or get the massive Classics-scaled Snake Mountain that came made to order only, so this is really the first full playset version since the ’80s. Incorporating both the vintage toy design and the cartoon look, this brick-built base comes laden with traps, and includes new Minifigs to fall into them. The perfect big-ticket Christmas gift for the collector with the patience to put it together.



This Peggy and Steve set keeps plugging along at Amazon, and one day it’ll be gone. For now, it keeps resurfacing at extremely reasonable prices. Own the only non-animated, 616-universe Peggy Carter, along with Steve Rogers in first mission gear, with an extra head for your other Captain America figures. He’s a real star-spangled man, and she’s the original non-powered super-heroine of her world.

Diamond Select’s Tron figures featured movie-styled sculpts and paint, but these exclusive versions feature translucent, bright-colored plastic in the style of the vintage ’80s toys. Put them under blacklight, or even regular light, to make them shine like their movie counterparts.

Can evil karate man John Kreese manage to strike first on a ninja turtle? Playmates would like to imagine so, in this odd match-up set pitting the Karate Kid/Cobra Kai villain against the moodiest of the TMNT. Raph, left to his own devices, could be a great Cobra Kai, but he’d never let Kreese be the boss. And Splinter is 100% Miyagi-do. At $16.98, this costs less than some individual Turtle figures.

A triple-changer, Springer can become a car or a helicopter. Like G.I. Joe, he fights for freedom over land and air, always staying one step ahead of the evil Decepticons. He’s arguably most awesome in robot form, though.

$16.99

The Joker seemed reformed at the beginning of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, but the look on this figure’s face says otherwise. One of the more articulated versions of this particular Joker is a steal at $16.99, down from $24.99. He comes with the head and saddle to build a horse when the full wave is collected. Or just imagine he’s a Godfather-style villain who throws horse-heads into beds as a message.

Maybe the last G.I. Joe movie didn’t work for everyone, but Scarlett’s costume was fairly spot-on this time. And damn, it’s still a Samara Weaving action figure for seven bucks. You don’t have to like Snake Eyes to like that.

Evil-Lyn was one of the tougher figures to find in the Masterverse line initially, but everything comes to he who waits. So if you have waited…so very LAWNG for this moment, here she is, complete with alternate unhelmeted head, short and long staffs, and satchel. Who’s side is she really on? That can become your choice.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.