Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Books and Comics Deals for Aug 30

What are the good cheap reads right now? We may be able to go outside again, but there's always time to read.

For anyone new to The Sandman, catch up now on the comics that inspired the current Netflix series. The story’s the same, but the artwork remains mind-blowingly impossible to capture in live-action. Unlike Morpheus, who gets caught in a see-through chamber for a century in this first tale.

Revisiting his 2004 autobiography, comprised of edited blog posts, Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton finds much wanting in his younger self. Now more at peace with who and where he is, he adds new commentary to the old entries, and reconciles with some of his more problematic recollections.



Do you love her thunder? Read one of the major Marvel storylines that inspired the latest Thor movie, in which Jane Foster dons the mantle and hammer of the thunder god, but each time she transforms, the cancer inside her gets worse. Rather than Gorr, she must face the threat of Dark World foe Malekith, and assemble a team to defeat him.

Discover the comic origin of Kamala Khan’s powers, in a story with many of the same players as the TV show, but very different specifics. Inhuman and able to stretch and reshape her body, the new Ms. Marvel made her mark as the first Muslim superhero with her own Marvel title. Read her first adventures here.

The other storyline powering Thor: Love and Thunder comes from this Jason Aaron arc featuring a deicidal villain. But his path here is longer and bloodier, with an army and a massive body count of gods. Can he succeed in his ultimate plan to detonate the Godbomb? It may take Thors from three different eras to stop him.

When it’s time to play with madness, Sam Raimi’s your man. Enter the behind-the-scenes world of Doctor Strange, with probably very little acknowledgement of how rushed the production was, or the first director who left. Still, the movie gave us many cool things to look at, and their development is probably even more so. Was there ever concept art of Tom Cruise as Iron Man? Maybe the book will reveal.

Delve even further into the life of Jennifer Walters, and learn even more than you will in Marvel’s new legal comedy. Read up on some of her wackiest superhero law cases. From taking on Titania with her brawn to trying a case with the Living Tribunal using her brains, she still maintains a head-turning beauty. But it’s okay to read it for the storylines and the art.

We caught up with Ahsoka and Bo-Katan. Learned “Baby Yoda” was really named Grogu. Saw Luke Skywalker with a weird digital face. And Boba Fett came back! Now look behind the scenes at all the design work which made it happen.

Released shortly before the prequel trilogy, this hefty look at the life of Darth Vader includes what was then known about young Anakin, based on George Lucas’ notes and Steve Sansweet’s research. Also included is a rare 12-inch Hasbro figure of Anakin Skywalker as portrayed in Force ghost form by Sebastian Shaw, before the DVD sets digitally erased him.

