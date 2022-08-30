Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Books and Comics Deals for Aug 30
What are the good cheap reads right now? We may be able to go outside again, but there's always time to read. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time.
The Sandman Vol. 1: Preludes & Nocturnes 30th Anniversary Edition Paperback
For anyone new to The Sandman, catch up now on the comics that inspired the current Netflix series. The story’s the same, but the artwork remains mind-blowingly impossible to capture in live-action. Unlike Morpheus, who gets caught in a see-through chamber for a century in this first tale.
Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir
Revisiting his 2004 autobiography, comprised of edited blog posts, Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton finds much wanting in his younger self. Now more at peace with who and where he is, he adds new commentary to the old entries, and reconciles with some of his more problematic recollections.
Jane Foster: The Saga of the Mighty Thor
Do you love her thunder? Read one of the major Marvel storylines that inspired the latest Thor movie, in which Jane Foster dons the mantle and hammer of the thunder god, but each time she transforms, the cancer inside her gets worse. Rather than Gorr, she must face the threat of Dark World foe Malekith, and assemble a team to defeat him.
Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal (Ms Marvel, 1)
Discover the comic origin of Kamala Khan’s powers, in a story with many of the same players as the TV show, but very different specifics. Inhuman and able to stretch and reshape her body, the new Ms. Marvel made her mark as the first Muslim superhero with her own Marvel title. Read her first adventures here.
Thor: The Saga of Gorr the God Butcher
The other storyline powering Thor: Love and Thunder comes from this Jason Aaron arc featuring a deicidal villain. But his path here is longer and bloodier, with an army and a massive body count of gods. Can he succeed in his ultimate plan to detonate the Godbomb? It may take Thors from three different eras to stop him.
Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Official Movie Special Book
When it’s time to play with madness, Sam Raimi’s your man. Enter the behind-the-scenes world of Doctor Strange, with probably very little acknowledgement of how rushed the production was, or the first director who left. Still, the movie gave us many cool things to look at, and their development is probably even more so. Was there ever concept art of Tom Cruise as Iron Man? Maybe the book will reveal.
She-Hulk Omnibus Vol. 1 Paperback – February 1, 2022
Delve even further into the life of Jennifer Walters, and learn even more than you will in Marvel’s new legal comedy. Read up on some of her wackiest superhero law cases. From taking on Titania with her brawn to trying a case with the Living Tribunal using her brains, she still maintains a head-turning beauty. But it’s okay to read it for the storylines and the art.
The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)
We caught up with Ahsoka and Bo-Katan. Learned “Baby Yoda” was really named Grogu. Saw Luke Skywalker with a weird digital face. And Boba Fett came back! Now look behind the scenes at all the design work which made it happen.
Anakin Skywalker: The Story of Darth Vader Figure and Book Set Star Wars Masterpiece Edition
Released shortly before the prequel trilogy, this hefty look at the life of Darth Vader includes what was then known about young Anakin, based on George Lucas’ notes and Steve Sansweet’s research. Also included is a rare 12-inch Hasbro figure of Anakin Skywalker as portrayed in Force ghost form by Sebastian Shaw, before the DVD sets digitally erased him.