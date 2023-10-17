Jeff the Land Shark’s Solo Series Returns for Season 3 on Marvel Unlimited

By Noah Dominguez

It’s Jeff — Marvel’s Infinity Comics series starring Jeff the Land Shark — is officially returning for Season 3 on Marvel Unlimited.

During the “Women of Marvel” panel at New York Comic Con 2023, Marvel announced that It’s Jeff Season 3 would kick off with issue #25 on October 20. The new season re-teams writer and Jeff the Land Shark co-creator Kelly Thompson with artist Gurihiru. Readers can expect Jeff to get up to “new hijinks,” as well as reunite “with super friends like Kate Bishop, AKA Hawkeye.”

Check out the cover art for It’s Jeff #25 — plus some preview pages — below:

Notably, the announcement of It’s Jeff Season 3 comes as the digital comic is preparing to make its return to print. It’s Jeff: The Jeff-Verse #1 — a one-shot collecting issues #13-24 of Thompson and Gurihiru’s Infinity Comics series — arrives in comic shops on Wednesday, November 1. The series’ first 12 issues were previously collected in March’s It’s Jeff #1 one-shot.

It’s Jeff Season 3 isn’t coming to Marvel Unlimited alone

Of course, It’s Jeff Season 3 isn’t the only title featuring the fan-favorite land shark on its way to Marvel Unlimited. Jeff also co-stars in Jason Loo and Nao Fuji’s upcoming Infinity Comics crossover series Infinity Paws. That title was announced during Marvel’s “Next Big Thing” panel at NYCC. During the convention, Marvel also announced new Infinity Comics series starring the Avengers, Loki, and Spider-Boy.

It’s Jeff #25 releases this Friday, October 20 on Marvel Unlimited

Noah Dominguez
Noah Dominguez

Noah E. Dominguez is a barely sentient bag of meat and juice who works as the Senior Editor in charge of comics at SuperHeroHype and ComingSoon. In addition to comic books, he loves cartoons, slasher movies, skateboarding, pro wrestling, and has an unironic Black Flag tattoo. He has previously written for sites like WhatCulture, GamingAccessWeekly, and CBR.

