Infinity Paws: Jeff, Pizza Dog and More Star in New Marvel Infinity Comic

Marvel Unlimited‘s Infinity Comics lineup expands with Infinity Paws — an upcoming crossover series starring the fan-favorite pets of the Marvel Universe.

As announced at New York Comic Con, Infinity Paws hails from writer Jason Loo (Lucky the Pizza Dog, The All-Nighter) and artist Nao Fuji (Marvel Meow). Set to launch next spring, the new digital comic stars Jeff the Land Shark (of West Coast Avengers fame), Lucky the Pizza Dog (of Hawkeye fame), Alligator Loki, and Captain Marvel’s feline/flerken companion Chewie.

Check out promotional artwork and an official trailer for Infinity Paws below:

Jason Loo talks Infinity Paws

“MARVEL MEOW fans will be in for a treat! Or treats,” Loo said of the new Infinity Comics title (via Marvel.com). “Because we have almost all of your favorite Marvel pets in this giant crossover, from the furry ones to the scaly ones. And I couldn’t be more pleased to be joined by the delightfully talented Nao Fuji illustrating this series!”

Infinity Paws launches on Marvel Unlimited in spring 2024.