Marvel’s Heroes Fight for New York City in ‘Gang War’ Trailer

Marvel Comics has revealed an official trailer for the fast-approaching “Gang War” crossover event.

Revealed at New York Comic Con 2023, the “Gang War” trailer sees Spider-Man rally his fellow heroes in an effort to stop New York’s super-gangs from tearing the city apart. With the Big Apple on the line, Spidey and his amazing friends have a mere two days to take down the likes of the Kingpin, Black Mariah, Hammerhead, the Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative and many more.

Check out the official trailer for Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War below:

In addition to the trailer, Marvel has revealed new cover art for the “Gang War” event — including John Romita Jr.‘s covers for Amazing Spider-Man #41-43 and Pablo Villalobos’ cover for the newly announced Jackpot #1. The House of Ideas has also announced that Spider-Boy will star in a new arc of Spider-Man Unlimited by Preeti Chhibber and E.J. Su — which kicks off with issue #19 in January.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 1/3

GANG WAR continues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 as the former Kingpin of Crime enters the fray! With all of New York’s super underworld fighting for dominance, you didn’t think Wilson Fisk would sit it out, did you?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 1/17

Then, in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42, the Beetle has stepped up in her father’s absence, and she’s become a very different Janice Lincoln. She’s smart, dangerous and ready to take the big chair. With Spider-Man and others distracted by Kingpin, she just might do it.

JACKPOT #1

Written by CELESTE BRONFMAN

Art by JOEY VAZQUEZ

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

On Sale 1/17

Mary Jane makes a gamble on and joins the conflict herself in JACKPOT #1 ! On sale in January, this special GANG WAR one-shot is written by Celeste Bronfman, who began Mary Jane’s journey as Jackpot in a backup story in the recent AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31, and drawn by Joey Vazquez.

Always bet on red and pick up Mary Jane's first solo story since her super hero debut as Jackpot! New York City is in chaos as the super-powered criminal gangs are at war, and it's all hands on deck! It's a baptism by fire, but, come on, this is Mary Jane. What CAN'T she handle?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 2/14

The final fight of GANG WAR begins in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43 with the biggest and most brutal battle in Spider-Man history, so batten your hatches! If you thought you knew what Madame Masque or Hobgoblin or Beetle or Diamondback was capable of, THINK AGAIN!

Spider-Man Unlimited promo art

‘Gang War’ kicks off at Marvel this year

“Spinning out of the pages of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, GANG WAR kicks off when an epic super villain conflict erupts between the crimelords of New York City … As they battle for supremacy, Spider-Man rallies his own gang of super heroes to take down all super crime in just 48 hours!” Marvel explains. “Spidey’s hand-picked team of heroes includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage, and their missions, victories, and defeats will be told across various tie-in issues and limited series.”

“Gang War: First Strike” begins in Amazing Spider-Man #37 on Wednesday, November 8. The “Gang War” event kicks off proper in Amazing Spider-Man #39 on Wednesday, December 6.