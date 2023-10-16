scrapper 4 preview
(Photo Credit: Image Comics)

Scrapper #4 Preview Features Cats That Could Kick Skynet’s Ass

By Tyler Treese

As debuted at ComingSoon, the first five pages of Scrapper #4 — the upcoming fourth issue of Cliff Bleszinski‘s ongoing comic series — have been revealed. The fourth issue will be released by Image Comics on Wednesday, October 18.

Scrapper‘s risk-taking has put his friends in great danger,” reads issue four’s official synopsis. “Rescued by a secret cadre of feral cats, it’s now up to him and his feline posse to spring Tank and Daisy from of one of the most secure SMITE bases in the whole city. If you ever wished the cats in Stray could kick Skynet’s ass, this is your book.”

You can check out the cover, credits, and first five pages of Scrapper #4 below:

Scrapper is written by Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski and Alex de Campi, with art by Ryan Kelly and Jordie Bellaire. Issue #4’s cover was made by Juan Ferreyra Juan Ferreyra while the variant cover was done by Natacha Bustos and Jordie Bellaire.

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

