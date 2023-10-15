Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver Star in New Marvel Comics Series

Marvel Comics has revealed that Scarlet Witch will reunite with her twin brother Quicksilver for a new miniseries in 2024.

At New York Comic Con 2023, Marvel announced Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver — a four-part limited series by Steve Orlando and Lorenzo Tammetta. Set to launch in February, the series spins out of Orlando’s current run on Scarlet Witch’s ongoing solo series. It also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Wanda and Pietro Maximoff’s first appearance in 1964’s X-Men #4.

Check out Russell Dauterman‘s cover art for Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 below:

Steve Orlando talks Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver

“We’ve been doing so much work with Wanda and we wanted to spotlight the diversity of her powers and the dynamic things she can do … It’s really exciting to do the same, and give the same love to Pietro during the 60th anniversary,” Orlando said.

“But it’s not just about his powers!” the writer continued. “It’s about who he is and bringing him back into this chosen family narrative we’re doing. So you won’t just see Pietro back in the book; you’ll see Pietro with members of the extended Maximoff family that he hasn’t gotten a ton of time to spend with before!”

Last month, Marvel revealed a first-look preview for Orlando and Sara Pichelli’s Scarlet Witch #10. At the time, the publisher described the issue as the “season finale” of Wanda’s ongoing series, explaining that the title would “evolve in a fascinating way” early next year. The Scarlet Witch solo series is due to return later in 2024 — after Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver wraps up.

Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 goes on sale February 14, 2024 from Marvel Comics.