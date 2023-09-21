Scarlet Witch #10 Preview Teases an ‘Epic Season Finale’ for the Marvel Comic

Marvel Comics has dropped a sneak peek at Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli’s Scarlet Witch #10, which the publisher describes as an “epic season finale” for Wanda Maximoff.

After issue #10 hits shelves early this coming November, Orlando’s current Scarlet Witch series will “evolve in a fascinating way” in January 2024 before “ultimately returning” later in the year. In the meantime, Marvel has revealed four unlettered preview pages from Scarlet Witch #10, featuring artwork by Pichelli. The “season finale” issue will ship with a main cover by Russell Dauterman, as well as variant covers by Elizabeth Torque, Felipe Massafera, and Marc Aspinall.

Check out the sneak peek at Scarlet Witch #10 below:

cover by Russell Dauterman variant cover by Elizabeth Torque variant cover by Felipe Massafera Knight’s End Variant Cover by Marc Aspinall

What to expect from Scarlet Witch #10

November’s Scarlet Witch #10 sees Wanda Maximoff square up to her new arch-nemesis, Hexfinder. “When chaos magic meets alchemical might, it’s all Wanda can do to keep her town — and her friends — from getting caught in the crossfire,” an official synopsis for the issue reads. “Hexfinder has sworn vengeance on all witches and won’t stop until Wanda is a trophy on her wall. Wanda is one of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe — but can she stand against someone who’s trained her whole life to eradicate magic?”

“SCARLET WITCH has been the gig of a lifetime — one that’s challenged me, surprised me, and brought me together with some of the greatest collaborators I’ve ever been lucky enough to work with,” Orlando said. “And we’re far from done — I can’t wait for folks to see what we’ve been conjuring up next, something that celebrates a massive milestone for Wanda and her family, and explodes this current season up into something gonzo, blockbuster, and bursting with power. Wanda will return stronger, bolder, and more powerful than ever — and not alone!”

Scarlet Witch #10 goes on sale Wednesday, November 1 from Marvel Comics.