Marvel’s Krakoan Age Ends in Fall of the House of X, Rise of the Powers of X

Marvel Comics has revealed what readers can expect from the upcoming X-Men titles Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X.

At New York Comic Con 2023, Marvel confirmed that Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X would each be five-part limited series. Set to launch in January 2024, these titles mark the tragic end of the X-Men’s Krakoan Age — which began in 2019 with the dual six-part series House of X and Powers of X. That said, Marvel‘s Merry Mutants certainly aren’t going down without a fight.

What are Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X about?

Fall of the House of X is written by Gerry Duggan, illustrated by Lucas Werneck, and features cover art by Pepe Larraz. “Mutantkind has never had a greater fall,” issue #1’s official synopsis reads. “From the highs of Krakoa — their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy — to the lowest of lows. Outlawed, hunted, killed, most of their kind missing or dead, and now, one their greatest leaders, Cyclops, is on trial facing a death penalty. Ready or not, the time has come for the X-Men to make their final stand against the forces that have struck them low. The day is now. The place is here. The tale of the house Xavier built will long be told … and few will forget this darkest chapter.”

Meanwhile, Rise of the Powers of X is written by Kieron Gillen and illustrated by R.B. Silva, the latter of whom also provides the cover art. “Ten years ago, the mutants returned from their exile to try and reclaim the Earth from the forces of Orchis. They failed,” issue #1’s synopsis reads. “Now, within the victorious Orchis with their gauntlet choking the world, Nimrod and Omega Sentinel put their plan within a plan into action. They are to summon their binary god to consume everything in their accession. All that stands between them is the X-Men. What can they do? They’re the X-Men. They’ll find a way. That’s their power. So begins a story beyond time and space, with the rise of powers beyond our petty human intelligence.”

Fall of the House of X #1 goes on sale January 3, 2023 from Marvel Comics. Rise of the Powers of X #1 follows suit on January 10, 2024.