Halloween Man Faces New Villain in Entropy: Part One Preview

A preview of Sugar Skull Media’s latest Halloween Man adventure sees the Horrific Hero protecting Solar City from a cosmic villain called Entropy.

Author Drew Edwards shared a preview of the latest Halloween Man storyline with SuperHeroHype. The new comic, written by Edwards, features cover art by Matt Frank, and colors by Goncalo Lopes.

Entropy: Part One presents a new challenge for Solomon, and his partner, super-scientist Lucy Chaplin. Most of Solomon’s adventures have pitted him against supernatural threats. Yet even with Entropy employing his old enemy, the headless horseman El Muerto, they are still a threat unlike anything Solomon has faced. The fact that the cosmic being is aware of his existence in the first place only adds to the mystery of the encounter.

View the Entropy: Part One preview below:

Images Provided by Sugar Skull Media

The History of Halloween Man

The series Halloween Man is an artful combination of Golden Age horror and Silver Age superheroes. The action centers around Solomon Hitch, who was brutally drained by a vampire on Halloween night. Resurrected by a drunken sorcerer, Solomon came back as a monster with a heart.

As Halloween Man, Solomon protects the world from those weird threats the big name superheroes don’t have time for. While regarded with fear and suspicion by the people he protects and the superhero community, Solomon is content with his lot. With Lucy by his side — and his new T-Rex familiar, Elvis — he’s having the time of his undead life. As such, Solomon can proudly stand alongside other noble monsters like Ben Grimm of the Fantastic Four and Swamp Thing.

Halloween Man: Entropy Part One features artwork by Jason Wilson, colors by John Gholson, and letters by April Guadiana. The issue releases on October 18, 2023, from Sugar Skull Media, and Global Comix.