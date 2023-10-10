Marvel Announces More Variant Covers Starring Mickey Mouse and Friends

Mickey Mouse and friends star on Marvel Comics‘ newly announced line of Disney What If? Variant Covers.

Back in July, Marvel announced its line of Disney100 Variant Covers, which celebrate 100 years of the House of Mouse. The publisher has now doubled down with the Disney What If? variants, which insert Mickey and company into even more classic Marvel covers. The Disney What If? covers launch in early 2024 and — like the Disney100 variants — will exclusively adorn issues of Amazing Spider-Man.

Marvel has revealed three Disney What If? Variant Covers — two by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio and another by Vitale Mangiatordi. Pastrovicchio’s variant for Amazing Spider-Man #41 (on sale January 3) homages Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers’ cover art for 1963’s Avengers #1. Meanwhile, his variant for Amazing Spider-Man #43 (on sale February 14) homages Kirby and Sol Brodsky’s similarly iconic cover for 1963’s X-Men #1. Finally, Mangiatordi’s variant for Amazing Spider-Man #45 (on sale March 6) homages Kirby and Brodsky’s cover for 1965’s Avengers #16. Notably, Marvel celebrates 60 years of both the Avengers and the X-Men in 2024.

Check out Marvel’s Disney What If? Variant Covers below:

Marvel’s Disney100 Variant Covers launch this month

While the Disney What If? Variant Covers don’t launch until next year, the Disney100 Variant Covers start rolling out this month — this week, in fact. Claudio Sciarrone’s variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man #35 hits shelves on Wednesday, October 11. It homages Todd McFarlane’s cover for 1988’s Amazing Spider-Man #301.

Paolo De Lorenzi’s Disney100 variant for Amazing Spider-Man #37 follows suit on Wednesday, November 8 as an homage to Michael Zeck and John Beatty’s Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1 (1984) cover. Finally, the aforementioned Mangiatordi’s variant for Amazing Spider-Man #39 arrives on Wednesday, December 6. Mangiatordi’s Disney100 variant homages Jim Lee and Scott Williams’ cover for 1991’s X-Men #1.