Mickey Mouse & Friends Invade Marvel Variant Comic Covers for Disney100

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, The Walt Disney Company has revealed some Marvel variant covers featuring Disney‘s iconic characters.

Which Marvel comics will have Disney variant covers?

As revealed on Marvel’s website, Amazing Spider-Man #35, #37, and #39 will each have a Disney variant cover. The first cover (by Claudio Sciarrone) is based on Todd McFarlane’s Amazing Spider-Man #300 cover with Mickey Mouse replacing Spider-Man. It will be available October 11, 2023.

Amazing Spider-Man #37’s cover (by Paolo de Lorenzi) is based on Secret Wars #1 but with Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy as Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, Cyclops, and Wolverine respectively. This one will be available on November 8, 2023.

Finally, the third cover (by Vitale Mangiatordi) is based on X-Men #1 from 1991 and features Mickey Mouse as Cyclops, Donald Duck as Wolverine, and Goofy as Iceman. It will be available December 6, 2023.

You can take a look at the variant covers below:

2023 serves as the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, which was founded on October 16, 1923. These covers are one of a variety of ways the company is celebrating the anniversary, alongside promotions at its parks and special merchandise.