Vault Comics’ 2024 Creator Lineup Includes Slash, Cody Ziglar and Many More

Vault Comics has revealed the extensive list of writers and artists who have books coming out with the publisher next year.

Per The Beat, Vault’s 2024 creator lineup includes a number of big names and rising stars within the comic book sphere. Take, for example, Spider-Punk writer Cody Ziglar, Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell, Star Wars writer Cavan Scott, Hack/Slash writer Tim Seeley, Toxin co-creator Peter Milligan, Witchblood artist Lisa Sterle, and Gotham City Garage writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing. Vault is also known for collaborating with various musical artists. As such, the publisher’s 2024 roster also includes the likes of Slash (of Guns N’ Roses fame) and Pete Wentz (of Fall Out Boy fame).

Vault Comics’ full 2024 roster

Check out Vault’s full 2024 creator lineup below:

Alex Schlitz

Amalas Rosa

Ben McCool

Brenden Fletcher

Cavan Scott

Cassio Ribeiro

Christopher Cantwell

Cody Ziglar

Collin Kelly

Corin Howell

Dailen Ogden

Dani

Daniel Kraus

David DB Andry

Eliot Rahal

Gio Sposito

Greg Pak

Hannah Klein

Jackson Lanzing

Jim Terry

John Bivens

John Jennings

Lisa Sterle

Michael Moreci

Nathan Gooden

Nicholas Eames

Paul Cornell

Pete Wentz

Peter Milligan

Peter Wartman

Phil Collen

Pius Bak

Rich Douek

Slash

Steven Kostanski

Tim Daniel

Tim Seeley

Zander Cannon

“Years of hard work and quiet innovation are about to launch Vault to the top,” said Vault Editor-in-Chief Adrian Wassel. “It’s all built around — and in support of — our creators. The list of Vault’s next wave of talent speaks for itself, so there’s not much for me to say except, keep up.”