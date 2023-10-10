Vault Comics’ 2024 Creator Lineup Includes Slash, Cody Ziglar and Many More

Vault Comics has revealed the extensive list of writers and artists who have books coming out with the publisher next year.
Per The Beat, Vault’s 2024 creator lineup includes a number of big names and rising stars within the comic book sphere. Take, for example, Spider-Punk writer Cody Ziglar, Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell, Star Wars writer Cavan Scott, Hack/Slash writer Tim Seeley, Toxin co-creator Peter Milligan, Witchblood artist Lisa Sterle, and Gotham City Garage writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing. Vault is also known for collaborating with various musical artists. As such, the publisher’s 2024 roster also includes the likes of Slash (of Guns N’ Roses fame) and Pete Wentz (of Fall Out Boy fame).
Vault Comics’ full 2024 roster
Check out Vault’s full 2024 creator lineup below:
- Alex Schlitz
- Amalas Rosa
- Ben McCool
- Brenden Fletcher
- Cavan Scott
- Cassio Ribeiro
- Christopher Cantwell
- Cody Ziglar
- Collin Kelly
- Corin Howell
- Dailen Ogden
- Dani
- Daniel Kraus
- David DB Andry
- Eliot Rahal
- Gio Sposito
- Greg Pak
- Hannah Klein
- Jackson Lanzing
- Jim Terry
- John Bivens
- John Jennings
- Lisa Sterle
- Michael Moreci
- Nathan Gooden
- Nicholas Eames
- Paul Cornell
- Pete Wentz
- Peter Milligan
- Peter Wartman
- Phil Collen
- Pius Bak
- Rich Douek
- Slash
- Steven Kostanski
- Tim Daniel
- Tim Seeley
- Zander Cannon
“Years of hard work and quiet innovation are about to launch Vault to the top,” said Vault Editor-in-Chief Adrian Wassel. “It’s all built around — and in support of — our creators. The list of Vault’s next wave of talent speaks for itself, so there’s not much for me to say except, keep up.”