Marvel Reveals First Look at Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III

Lucasfilm has offered a first look inside the issue that kicks off Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic at Marvel Comics.

A new ongoing series begins this November with Star Wars: The High Republic [Phase III] #1. Featuring a main cover by Phil Noto, the comic is written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by the duo of Ario Anindito and Jim Towe. StarWars.com recently revealed a first-look preview for the issue, consisting of Noto’s cover and five fully-lettered interior pages.

Check out the first-look preview for Star Wars: The High Republic [Phase III] #1 below:

Additionally, Marvel today revealed Annie Wu’s variant cover for Star Wars: The High Republic [Phase III] #1. The publisher also revealed Mico Suayan’s connecting variant covers for issues #1-3. Suayan’s full connecting cover will actually span issues #1-4. However, the fourth and final part of the piece is being kept under wraps for the time being. Similarly, Marvel will reveal David Baldeón‘s variant cover for The High Republic [Phase III] #1 at a later date.

Check out Annie Wu and Mico Suayan’s variant covers below:

Annie Wu Mico Suayan Mico Suayan

What to expect from Phase III of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic

Per Marvel, the new High Republic series “picks up after the shocking events of Phase I as Keeve Trennis, now a Jedi Master, fights to reunite the Jedi and restore hope to the galaxy far, far away. Complete with new heroes, mysteries, and threats, the High Republic stories take place centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, taking fans into a previously unseen period where the Jedi were at the height of their glory!”

An official synopsis for issue #1 reads as follows: “A year after the destruction of Starlight Beacon, Marchion Ro and the Nihil stand victorious! The galaxy is in turmoil: the once mighty Jedi are outclassed, the Republic is on its knees. On the edges of the galactic frontier, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis leads a desperate assault against an invading force! The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope. The Force is always with her … right? Not so fast!”

“I’m over the moon to be returning to our original High Republic characters as we reach the climatic final phase of the publishing initiative,” series writer Scott said. “I’m particularly excited to be working with Ario Anindito again, as well as to welcome Jim Towe to the art team. Their work is truly stunning! I can’t wait for readers to see it for themselves!”

Star Wars: The High Republic [Phase III] #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 8 from Marvel Comics.