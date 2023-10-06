Marvel’s Blade, Spider-Gwen and More Star on New Stormbreakers Variant Covers

Marvel Comics has revealed all eight Stormbreakers Variant Covers that will adorn its various titles this November.

Next month, the Marvel’s Stormbreakers artists tackle some of the House of Ideas’ most iconic characters. Things kick off on November 8 with Federico Vicentini’s variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man #37 (featuring Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider). November 15 sees the release of C.F. Villa’s variant for Blade #5, Martin Coccolo‘s variant for Fantastic Four #13, and Chris Allen’s variant for Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #2.

Next up, Lucas Werneck‘s variant for Captain Marvel #2 and Jan Bazaldua’s variant for Moon Knight: City of the Dead #5 arrive on November 22. Finally, November 29 sees the release of Nic Klein’s variant for Captain America #3 and Elena Casagrande‘s variant for Luke Cage; Gang War #1.

Check out Marvel’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers for November 2023 below:

Marvel’s Stormbreakers are the new Young Guns

Marvel’s Stormbreakers program launched in 2020 as the “next evolution” of the publisher’s Young Guns program. Like its predecessor, the initiative seeks to spotlight up-and-coming comic book artists. Each month, the eight Stormbreakers artists show off their talents with special themed variant covers.

Last month, the Stormbreakers united for a collection of variants celebrating the launch of J. Michael Straczynski and Jesús Saiz’s new Captain America series. This month, they contribute to the legacy of Marvel Zombies in honor of spooky season (and the launch of the four-part limited series Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood).