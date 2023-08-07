Captain America Stars in New Variant Cover Series to Celebrate Marvel Relaunch

Next month, Marvel Comics is relaunching Captain America with a new issue #1. To mark the occasion, the House of Ideas has enlisted the Marvel’s Stormbreakers artists to create a series of variant covers teaming the Sentinel of Liberty with other iconic superheroes.

Marvel has announced eight Stormbreakers variants featuring Captain America that will ship with various titles throughout the month of September. Things kick off on September 6 with a Black Panther #24 variant by Lucas Werneck, a Moon Knight #27 variant by Elena Casagrande, and a Venom #25 variant by Federico Vicentini. Then, September 13 sees the release of a Ghost Rider #18 variant by Nic Klein and an Incredible Hulk #4 variant by C.F. Villa. Finally, an Immortal Thor #2 variant by Jan Bazaldua, an Invincible Iron Man #10 variant by Chris Allen, and a Blade #3 variant by Martin Coccolo hit shelves on September 27. Check all those out below:

What is Captain America’s new series about?

Captain America’s new Marvel Comics series comes from writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Jesús Saiz, the latter of whom also provides the cover artwork. Marvel promises “a saga that spans Steve Rogers’ entire history as an evil that took root in his youth reemerges to threaten his future!”

An official synopsis elaborates, “Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost…”

“Overall, the goal is to do some really challenging stories, some really fun stories, and get inside Steve’s head to see who he really is in ways that may not have been fully explored before,” Straczynski said of the new series. “If folks like what I did with Peter in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and Thor in, well … THOR, then they should give this a shot, because I’m really swinging for the bleachers in this one!”

Captain America #1 goes on sale Wednesday, September 20.