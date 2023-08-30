Marvel Zombies Rise Again in New Stormbreakers Variant Cover Series

This October, the Marvel’s Stormbreakers artists are unleashing a zombie apocalypse in the form of a new variant cover series.

Marvel Comics‘ four-issue limited series Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood is due to launch on Wednesday, October 25 — just in time for Halloween. To mark the occasion, Marvel’s Stormbreakers have crafted their own undead-themed variants, which will ship with various Marvel titles throughout the month.

Things kick off on October 4 with Chris Allen’s variant cover for Black Panther #5. Elena Casagrande‘s variant for Amazing Spider-Man #25 and C.F. Villa’s variant for Venom #26 will then hit shelves on October 11. Federico Vicentini’s cover for Daredevil #2, Nic Klein’s cover for Moon Knight #28, and Lucas Werneck‘s cover for Sensational She-Hulk #1 all follow suit on October 18. Finally, October 25 sees the release of Jan Bazaldua’s variant cover for Captain Marvel #1 and Martin Coccolo‘s variant cover for X-Men #27.

Check out October 2023’s Stormbreakers variant covers below:

A brief history of Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies began life as a five-issue limited series by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips. Spinning out of Ultimate Fantastic Four, the series originally ran from late 2005 to mid 2006. In the years since, a number of sequels and spin-offs have followed — with the aforementioned Black, White & Blood being the latest example.

Marvel Zombies even got an on-screen adaptation as part of the first season of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ animated series What If…? — which premiered in 2021. A standalone Marvel Zombies spin-off series is currently in the works for the streaming platform. It will consist of four episodes and is currently expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

In the meantime, Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 is written by Garth Ennis, Alex Segura, and Ashley Allen. It is illustrated by Rachael Stott, Javi Fernández, and Justin Mason — and features a cover by Gabriele Dell’Otto.