Deadpool Fights Down Memory Lane in Seven Slaughters #1 First Look

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for its upcoming one-shot Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1.

Set to hit comic shops this November, Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 comes from an all-star lineup of creators — including Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, Justina Ireland, Gail Simone, Cullen Bunn, Chad Bowers, Cody Ziglar, Steve Fox, Marc Guggenheim, Phillip Sevy, Whilce Portacio, Greg Land, Federica Mancini, David Baldeón, and Gerardo Sandoval. The issue features a cover by Greg Capullo. At this time, Marvel has fittingly offered a look at seven unlettered preview pages — one from each chapter of the story.

Check out the first-look preview for Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 below:

Cover by Greg Capullo ‘Possibilities’ page by Cullen Bunn and Phillip Sevy ‘Walking Papers’ page by Cody Ziglar and Federica Mancini ‘Tuesday’ page by Justina Ireland and Greg Land ‘Tunnel of Love’ page by Gail Simone and David Baldeón ‘No Spider Blues’ page by Steve Foxe and Gerardo Sandoval ‘Lady Anime’ page by Rob Liefeld and Chad Bowers ‘Love at First Slaughter’ page by Marc Guggenheim and Whilce Portacio

The preview kicks off with Deadpool reflecting on his previous adventures — particularly, his “Back in Black” era. The Merc With a Mouth soon reunites with former X-Force teammate Domino. He later finds himself in the thick of a zombie attack, pays a visit to Madelyne Pryor, and has a fateful encounter with the Brood.

What exactly is Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 about?

In Seven Slaughters #1, Deadpool attempts to make seven kills in seven days. “Welcome to a week in the life of Wade Wilson, the best mercenary Marvel’s ever had (just ask him)!” the one-shot’s official synopsis reads. “From facing off with rival killers to top secret assassinations, DEADPOOL has a lot of work to do in this blood-soaked oversized issue full of fan-favorite creators past and future!”

Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 15 from Marvel Comics.