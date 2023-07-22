Greg Capullo Returns to Marvel Comics for Stunning Wolverine, Deadpool Covers

Artist Greg Capullo is finally returning to Marvel Comics.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Capullo is making his official return to the House of Ideas in 2023. The publisher showed off Capullo’s variants for Wolverine #37 (previously solicited as a secret variant cover) — which shows the titular X-Man being the best there is at what he does — and Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1.

Greg Capullo: A Fan-Favorite Marvel, Image, and DC Artist

After working on a series called Gore Shriek in the late 1980s, Capullo broke into the comics scene working on a number of Marvel series, including X-Force and Quasar. He went to work with Todd McFarlane on Image’s Spawn, among other projects, before being hired to work on Batman’s New 52 reboot alongside writer Scott Snyder in 2011.

Capullo continued to work on a number of DC projects, including Dark Knights: Metal and Batman: The Last Knight on Earth. Most recently, Capullo reunited with McFarlane for a Batman/Spawn crossover released in late 2022.

What Is Deadpool: Seven Slaughters?

Deadpool: Seven Slaughters is a new Marvel Comics one-shot releasing in November 2023. Set over the course of seven days, the issue will introduce a new assassin who serves as a rival to Wade Wilson, among other developments.

The one-shot comes from a number of different Deadpool creators, including writers Rob Liefeld (who co-created the character alongside Fabian Nicieza in 1990), Cullen Bunn, Cody Ziglar, Marc Guggenheim, Justina Ireland, and Gail Simone. Artists working on the one-shot include Liefeld, Greg Land, Whilce Portacio, David Baldeón, and Phillip Levy.

Capullo’s Wolverine #37 cover hits shelves (along with the issue itself, written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Juan José Ryp) on Sept. 20. Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 releases on Nov. 15.