Marvel Reveals Cover Art for Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos, Captain Marvel Soars Above

Abrams Books has revealed the official cover art for its upcoming original graphic novel Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos! and illustrated gift book Captain Marvel Soars Above.

Per Marvel Entertainment, Captain Marvel Soars Above is the first in Abrams’ Marvel Hello Heroes Book series from author Sabrina Moyle and illustrator Eunice Moyle — the sisterly duo known collectively as Hello!Lucky. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos! is the third entry in writer/artist Mike Maihack’s series of Mighty Marvel Team-Up graphic novels. Both books are due for release in 2024.

Check out the cover art for Captain Marvel Soars Above and Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos! below:

What are Captain Marvel Soars Above and Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos! about?

An official synopsis for Captain Marvel Soars Above reads as follows: “Super Heroes are people, too, just like us. In this series, Hello!Lucky shows us how the Avengers would act in relatable, hilarious situations that even the strongest hero would find challenging … Kicking off with Captain Marvel, we’ll see everyone’s favorite Kree fighting to save Earth while battling boredom, prank calls, and the need to make everything perfect. Filled with Easter eggs and characters from across the multiverse, this fully illustrated gift book will delight Marvel fans of all ages.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos! sees Spidey trying to return the Silver Surfer‘s surfboard. However, “[W]hat starts as a simple mission quickly evolves into a new mystery involving a collection of rare talismans that can give the owner great and potentially dangerous cosmic power. Before he can return home, Spider-Man must discover where all the talismans are and just what their purpose is in order to ensure they don’t fall into the wrong hands. Good thing Spidey has joined forces with the perfect super hero team — the Guardians of the Galaxy — to see this mission through! With the help of Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Star Lord, Gamora, and Drax, can Spider-Man save the day and secure his way home? Or is he fated to be lost in space forever?”

As previously mentioned, Cosmic Chaos! is Maihack’s third Marvel OGN for Abrams. The first, Spider-Man: Animals Assemble!, released this past June. The second, Spider-Man: Quantum Quest!, hits shelves on January 2, 2024.

Captain Marvel Soars Above goes on sale March 26, 2024 from Abrams Books. Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos! follows suit on July 9, 2024. Both books are currently available for pre-order.