Spider-Man, Daredevil and More Star in Marvel Age #1000 Preview

Marvel Comics has released a new official preview for Marvel Age #1000, the massive commemorative one-shot exploring the House of Ideas’ early days.

Revealed exclusively by AIPT Comics, the Marvel Age #1000 preview features fully-lettered pages from stories starring such heroes as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, the Silver Surfer, and more. Due to arrive in comic shops next week, the issue itself comes from an all-star roster of creators — including Jason Aaron, Laura Allred, Michael Allred, Kaare Andrews, Alessandro Cappuccio, Joe Caramagna, Mattia Iacono, Armando Iannucci, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, Frank Martin, Dave McCaig, Steve McNiven, Rainbow Rowell, Alejandro Sánchez, Marguerite Sauvage, Dan Slott, Ryan Stegman, J. Michael Straczynski, and Mark Waid.

Check out the preview for Marvel Age #1000 below:

What to expect from Marvel Age #1000

“IT’S A CELEBRATION OF THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS — AND YOU ARE INVITED! This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth!” the official synopsis for Marvel Age #1000 reads.

“J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard!” it continues. “Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Jamie McKelvie explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more! Plus: The ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000! Who or what will it feature?”

It was in 2019 that Marvel released Marvel Comics #1000, a similar one-shot celebrating the publisher’s 80th anniversary. That particular issue tackled everything from the introduction of the original Human Torch in 1939 to the debut of the new Masked Raider.

Marvel Age #1000 goes on sale Wednesday, August 30.