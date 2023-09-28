Dick Tracy Gets New Comic Book Series at Mad Cave Studios

Mad Cave Studios has officially announced a new Dick Tracy comic book series from Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, and Geraldo Borges.

Per The Beat, Mad Cave’s new Dick Tracy title launches next March. The series is written by the duo of Segura and Moreci and illustrated by Borges. Chantelle Aimée Osman serves as a creative consultant. The Tribune Content Agency — which owns the rights to Dick Tracy — is overseeing the project. “For over 90 years, the evolution of Chester Gould’s detective DICK TRACY has gone from comic strip to a radio show and merchandise, all the way to hitting the big screen in 1990,” Mad Cave wrote in a press release. “Now the square-jawed crimestopper is making his way to Mad Cave for all new adventures and a super sly takeover of nostalgia.”

Dick Tracy’s creative team discusses the new Mad Cave series

“Alex, Chantelle, and I have been pursuing DICK TRACY for many years, so to say this is a passion project, even that’s an understatement,” Moreci said. “We love this character, we love this world. And we’re approaching it with great care — we don’t want to make a new DICK TRACY; we just want to make a DICK TRACY that feels rich and layered, that feels suited to our times. We can’t wait to share, with our great partners at Mad Cave, what we have in store.”

“This has been a long time coming, and we are all so excited to bring our grounded, noir take on the DICK TRACY mythos to life at Mad Cave,” Segura added. “Michael and I have loved DICK TRACY, his stellar rogues gallery, and unforgettable supporting cast since we first became aware of the character as kids. It’s been a winding road to not only get the rights to publish new stories starring the iconic detective, and I’m so thankful that my journey with Chantelle and Michael brought us to Mad Cave. The stuff Geraldo is cooking up perfectly evokes the grounded, cinematic vibe we’re bringing to this origin story.”

In December 2017, Archie Comics announced a Dick Tracy comic book series from Segura (Archie’s then co-president), Moreci, and artist Thomas Pitilli. However, the series was abruptly canceled in January 2018 due to a licensing error on Tribune’s part. After the fact, IDW Publishing put out its own pair of Dick Tracy limited series with different creative teams from September 2018 to August 2019.

Dick Tracy #1 goes on sale in March 2024 from Mad Cave Studios.