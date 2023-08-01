Marvel’s Street-Level Heroes Star in New Crime Novel Series

Hyperion Avenue has announced Marvel Crime, a new line of superhero crime-fiction novels for adult readers.

Per Publishers Weekly, Marvel Crime will consist of three novels — one starring Jessica Jones, one starring Luke Cage, and one starring Daredevil. The Jessica Jones novel comes from author Lisa Jewell (Then She Was Gone, None of This is True). Meanwhile, S.A. Crosby (Razorblade Years, All the Sinners Bleed) lends his pen to Luke Cage. Finally, the Daredevil book is written by Alex Segura (Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall, Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow). The first novel hits shelves in 2024, followed by the other two in 2025.

“We are always looking for new ways to tell stories about Marvel‘s beloved superheroes, and working with Hyperion Avenue on the Marvel Crime novels will showcase these characters in an exciting new light,” Sven Larsen, Marvel’s VP of licensed publishing, said in a statement. “We know that lifelong Marvel fans and crime fiction enthusiasts alike will enjoy this inventive new series.” Hyperion Avenue launched in 2021 as an imprint of Disney Publishing Worldwide. Marvel itself is also owned by Disney.

The ‘Marvel Crime’ heroes are no strangers to one another

Of course, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Daredevil are three Marvel characters who are commonly associated with one another. Alongside Iron First and the Punisher, these street-level heroes were the stars of Netflix’s lineup of adult-oriented television dramas. The lineup as a whole lasted from 2015 to 2019.

In 2017, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist even crossed over in the Netflix limited series Marvel’s The Defenders. That same year, Marvel Comics relaunched its main Defenders title with the exact same roster as the show. Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are also currently married in Marvel’s main comic book universe.