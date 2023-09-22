Star Wars: Revelations #1 Returns to Map Out the Franchise’s Comic Book Future

This December, Marvel‘s Star Wars: Revelations returns with an all-new one-shot that sets the stage for the next wave of comic book stories set in the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Revelations [2023] #1 promises to “impact the titles currently exploring the era between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, as well as Marvel’s upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III titles.” It will also “lay the groundwork for exciting all-new comic series that have yet to be announced!” The one-shot comes from an “army of current and upcoming Star Wars talent” — including writers Marc Guggenheim, Charles Soule, Greg Pak, Alyssa Wong, Ethan Sacks, Cavan Scott, and Marc Bernardin. They are joined by such artists as Salvador Larroca, Will Sliney, Marika Cresta, and Ibraim Roberson.

Check out Rod Reis’ cover art for Star Wars: Revelations [2023] #1 below:

Star Wars: Revelations is becoming an end-of-year Marvel tradition

Marvel’s first Star Wars: Revelations one-shot hit comic shops in November 2022. That particular issue “prepared fans for a dramatic year of Star Wars sagas,” including the ongoing Star Wars: Dark Droids event. “This year will be no different,” Marvel assures. The publisher further explains that the “giant-sized” 2023 iteration is “packed with the first appearances of major players, and new twists and turns across all of Marvel’s Star Wars line!”

Star Wars: Revelations [2023] #1 goes on sale Wednesday, December 20 from Marvel Comics.