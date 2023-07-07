Star Wars: Dark Droids – Marvel Details Upcoming ‘Horror-Fueled’ Comic Event

Marvel has released new details about the upcoming Star Wars: Dark Droids event.

Originally announced by Marvel in April 2023, Star Wars: Dark Droids is a new horror event coming to a comic shop close, close by this August. The story will see the galaxy’s droids corrupted by a sinister entity known as the Scourge, which threatens both the Empire and the Republic.

Star Wars: Dark Droids begins on Aug. 2, 2023, with the release of the first in a five-issue miniseries — written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Luke Ross.

The solicitation synopsis for Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 reads, “SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS!“ A STAR WARS EPIC LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE! Who or what is THE SCOURGE, and why is no droid safe? As a corruption spreads from one droid to the next THE REBELLION and THE EMPIRE face chaos! What role does AJAX SIGMA play in all of this? And whose side is he on? Find out when horror comes to a galaxy far, far away!”

The event also includes a separate limited spin-off series, Star Wars: Dark Droids – D-Squad, which is written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by Salva Espín and David Messina. Additionally, Dark Droids will tie into four other ongoing Marvel series, including Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.

Star Wars’ Warrior Robot May Make a Comeback in Dark Droids

Star Wars: Revelations — a one-shot released in Nov. 2022 — officially debuted Ajax Sigma, an ultra-powerful, free-willed droid who attempted a robot revolution during the High Republic era. In the Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca limited series, the titular two smugglers got their hands on Ajax Sigma’s neural core.

Rather than deliver the neural core to Jabba the Hutt, Han Solo and Chewbacca buried the object to keep it out of enemy hands. The neural core was later discovered by a droid, while Ajax Sigma’s body was rebuilt by a mysterious cult. Darth Vader was warned about Ajax Sigma’s potential return in Star Wars: Revelations; however, the villain largely ignored the threat.