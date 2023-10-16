Star Wars: Mace Windu, Jango Fett Land New Marvel Miniseries

Fan-favorite Star Wars characters Mace Windu and Jango Fett are each getting a new miniseries at Marvel Comics next year.

At New York Comic Con 2023, Lucasfilm Publishing announced Star Wars: Mace Windu, which launches in January 2024 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The new Marvel limited series comes from writer Marc Bernardin and features cover art by Mateus Manhanini.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: Jango Fett launches in March 2024. That limited series fittingly hails from Ethan Sacks, the writer behind Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters. On that note, Lucasfilm confirmed during NYCC that Bounty Hunters would soon be coming to an end. The new Jango Fett series features cover art by Leinil Francis Yu.

Jango Fett and Mace Windu’s place in Star Wars lore

Portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, Jedi Master Mace Windu was a significant player throughout the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy from 1999 to 2005. The bounty hunter known as Jango Fett, meanwhile, made his sole live-action appearance in the 2002 film Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Played by Temuera Morrison, Jango Fett was the father/clone host of fellow bounty hunter Boba Fett. He was also the clone host of the Grand Army of the Republic. Coincidentally, there is certainly no love lost between Mace Windu and Jango Fett. It was the Jedi Master who killed the bounty hunter during the First Battle of Geonosis in Attack of the Clones. Master Windu himself ultimately perished at the hands of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

At Marvel, Mace Windu previously starred in the 2017 five-issue limited series Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic – Mace Windu by Matt Owens and Denys Cowan. Jango Fett previously starred in the 2019 one-shot Star Wars: Age of Republic – Jango Fett by Jody Houser and Luke Ross.