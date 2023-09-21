Gang War: Marvel Details Spider-Man Event’s Full December Lineup

Marvel Comics‘ “Gang War” event is just around the corner — and the publisher has now released the full solicitation information for all the issues releasing as part of the Spider-Man-centric crossover this December.

“Gang War: First Strike” begins in November as a prelude to the main event. “Gang War” itself kicks off proper with the release of Amazing Spider-Man #39 in December. Seven additional “Gang War” issues will release throughout the month — namely, Daredevil: Gang War #1, Luke Cage: Gang War #2, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13, Amazing Spider-Man #40, Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14, and Spider-Woman #2. Check out the cover art, release dates, creative teams, and synopses for all these issues below:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 12/6

GANG WAR kicks off here! Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can’t solve just one problem at a time. So, Spidey builds a team to take down ALL the super-criminals of New York City in 48 hours. Good luck, Spidey.

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1 (OF 4)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art and Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA

On Sale 12/13

The Heat is on in Hell’s Kitchen! Elektra Natchios, former assassin turned Daredevil, has been recruited by Spider-Man to stop New York City from tearing itself apart as every mobster and super villain in town go to war! And Elektra is the only thing standing in the way of Hell’s Kitchen’s annihilation at the hands of a dangerous new gang—the HEAT—whose violent schemes from the pages of Daredevil unfold!

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 (OF 4)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by RAMÓN F. BACHS

Cover by CAANAN WHITE

On Sale 12/13

Taking it to the streets! This city needs a hero more than it needs a mayor! In the midst of a turbulent GANG WAR, Luke Cage goes undercover and takes his battle to the streets to track down a new generation of Spider-Slayers. But he won’t be alone: Cloak & Dagger, Jessica Jones, and Danny Rand guest-star!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 12/13

Amazing Team-Up as the Gang War rages on! New York is under siege as super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales’ job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But there are too many fires for the Spider-Men to put out on their own. The most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides. And while Miles has his hands full fighting criminals and escaping Scorpion and the anti-super Cape Killers task force, Hobgoblin is making his big move!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 12/20

GANG WAR continues! Battle lines are drawn, with Spidey and his crew being the only ones who can save all of New York City from the worst super criminals to ever super criminal! But is Tombstone on THEIR SIDE?! And you won’t believe your eyes reading the last page of this issue!

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1 (OF 3)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by CAIO MAJADO

Cover by DAVID AJA

On Sale 12/27

Whose side are you on? GANG WAR has thrown the crime lords and super heroes of New York into a deadly conflict and as both, Shang-Chi must play each side against each other in a dangerous game of deception! When he became leader of his family’s Five Weapons Society, he promised to use it for good, but friends and foes alike have been unsure of his true intentions. The stakes of Gang War will force his hand as he vows to protect Chinatown and use the opportunity to eliminate the Five Weapon Society’s biggest rivals! He’ll use his world-class fighting skills as well as deceit, calculation, and manipulation to navigate the battlefields as he learns the Art of War is all about the shades of gray!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #14

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 12/27

The Prowler enters the battlefield! Hobgoblin launches his first strike in the Gang War, and he’s offering no quarter for Spider-Man! And the Prowler joins the fight—but is he friend or foe?!

SPIDER-WOMAN #2

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by CAROLA BORELLI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 12/27

Spider-Woman goes to war! On the trail of the ruthless Diamondback and his mysterious backers, Jess commits a little corporate espionage, which may bury her in a dark corner of her past. Plus, the shadowy new villain Green Mamba prowls for a rematch Spider-Woman may not be ready for!

Marvel’s ‘Gang War’ will rage for several months

In Marvel‘s “Gang War” event, an all-out war breaks out between New York City’s various crime lords. In order to combat the ensuing chaos, Peter Parker/Spider-Man rallies the troops (i.e. fellow superheroes like Miles Morales/Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Elektra Natchios/Daredevil, and Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman) with the goal of taking down the embattled super-gangs.

However, Marvel suggests that Mayor Luke Cage and New York’s current anti-vigilante laws make not make things easy on them. The House of Ideas teases other wrinkles as well, such as uncertainty regarding Shang-Chi‘s allegiances and Mary Jane Watson/Jackpot potentially joining the conflict.

Counting the “First Strike” prelude, “Gang War” will play out over the course of 29 issues from November 2023 to March 2024. Check out the full issue checklist below:

“Gang War” begins in Amazing Spider-Man #39 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. — on sale Wednesday, December 6 from Marvel Comics.