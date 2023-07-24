Gang War: Spider-Man, Daredevil Assemble for Marvel’s Next Crossover Event

Marvel Comics’ next big crossover event, Gang War, will see Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Spider-Man/Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman try to take down all of New York City’s criminal enterprises in just 48 hours.

Announced by Marvel Comics at the Marvel: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Gang War is a new crossover event launching in November 2023. The event features contributions from Zeb Wells, Rodney Barnes, Steve Foxe, Cody Ziglar, Greg Pak, Ed McGuinness, Joey Vasquez, Ramon F. Bachs, Carola Borelli, Partha Pratim, John Romita Jr., Federico Vicentini, and more.

What Is Marvel’s Gang War About?

Spinning out of Wells and Romita Jr.’s Amazing Spider-Man run, Gang War will see a number of infamous New York criminals (Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, Shotgun, Diamondback, A.I.M., Hydra, and others) battle one another in an attempt to gain control of the city. In response, Peter decides to put a stop to the villains’ plans by recruiting a team of superheroes, including Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman.

The heroes then attempt to take down all the criminals in under 48 hours, all while Luke Cage (who became mayor of New York City during 2022’s Devil’s Reign crossover), Jackpot/Mary Jane Watson, and Shang-Chi interfere in various ways.

Following two prelude issues, November 8’s Amazing Spider-Man #37 and November 22’s Amazing Spider-Man #28 (both of which are written by Wells and illustrated by McGuiness), the event kicks into full gear with an opening one-shot, Amazing Spider-Man Gang War: First Strike.

Gang War Includes New Spider-Woman, Luke Cage, and Shang-Chi Series

While Gang War will continue to play out in issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Marvel Comics also announced three new limited series that will be part of the event. Luke Cage: Gang War, written by Barnes and illustrated by Bachs, is a four-issue miniseries that sees the titular character attempt to take matters into his own hands after a reunion with Danny Rand/Iron Fist.

Foxe and Borelli, meanwhile, are working on a four-issue Spider-Woman series that will introduce a dangerous new enemy for Jessica Drew to fight. Lastly, Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War, which is written by Greg Pak, will see Shang-Chi act as a double agent as he tries to protect Chinatown from all the chaos.

Featuring cover art by Romita Jr., Amazing Spider-Man Gang War: First Strike releases on November 29, 2023, from Marvel Comics.