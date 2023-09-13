Marvel’s Power Pack Creators Reunite for 40th Anniversary Limited Series

Marvel Comics has announced Power Pack: Into the Storm, a new five-issue limited series celebrating the Power Pack‘s 40th anniversary.

Louise Simonson and June Brigman — who created the Power Pack back in 1984 — return to respectively write and illustrate Into the Storm. Set to launch in January, the anniversary “retro series” takes place during Simonson and Brigman’s original Power Pack run. According to Marvel, Into the Storm “will capture that same spirit, as the group faces a cosmic threat tied to one of their fiercest foes.” The publisher also promises appearances by longtime Power Pack allies like Franklin Richards and the X-Men.

Check out June Brigman’s cover art for Power Pack: Into the Storm #1 below:

What to expect from Power Pack: Into the Storm

“Alex, Julie, Jack, and Katie Power are super hero siblings determined to do their part to protect the world despite their young age,” Marvel‘s official synopsis for Power Pack: Into the Storm #1 reads. “The problem is that their parents don’t want them to have powers — and can’t find out that they do! But when their friend Franklin Richards has a premonition of a galactic threat hurtling their way, the Power siblings will have to decide what kind of heroes they want to be — and what they’re willing to give up along the way!”

“It’s funny how easy it is to slip back into Power Pack!” Simonson said of the new series. “This story explores the looming question: Should Power Pack tell their parents about their powers? I loved hinting at Franklin’s nascent abilities, one blocked by his parents, but too powerful for even them to contain completely.”

Simonson added that she “[l]oved introducing a couple of Snark princesses — good and tragic — and delving a bit deeper into Snark culture … And I loved writing Alex, Julie, Jack, and Katie one more time. The X-Man Storm, who shares this adventure, also added to the fun. And, of course, June Brigman’s art is evocative and lovely.”

For her part, Brigman said, “I always love playing with the kids … I hope everyone enjoys reading this great story as much as I loved drawing it!”

Power Pack: Into the Storm #1 goes on sale January 24, 2024 from Marvel Comics.