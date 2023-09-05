Comic Preview: Dan Slott Makes Doctor Who Debut

Writer Dan Slott has wowed comic readers with his Marvel Comics work. Now the Eisner Award-winning author is set to make history writing a Doctor Who comic, Once Upon A Time Lord.

Once Upon A Time Lord Explained

Set during the time of the Tenth Doctor, Once Upon A Time Lord centers around companion Martha Jones. A medical student, Martha is captured by the alien Pyromeths, who feed on the psychic energy released by stories. To save her life, Martha must play the part of Scheherazade, and tell stories of The Doctor.

Why Dan Slott Writing Doctor Who Is Notable

While originating as a television series, Doctor Who has a long history spanning multiple media, including comics. Many great comic writers, including Alan Moore and Neil Gaiman, have written tales of The Doctor.

It is quite rare, however, for non-British writers to write The Doctor, even for licensed media outside of the show’s continuity. This makes Dan Slott’s writing The Doctor all the more exceptional.

An all-star art team backs Dan Slott in his debut with Titan Comics. The sequences with Martha are illustrated by Christopher Jones. The story sequences are drawn by Matthew Dow Smith, who is one of the few to write and draw The Doctor’s adventures. There is also a flashback story, centered upon the Ninth Doctor, drawn by veteran Doctor Who artist Mike Collins. The colors are provided by Charlie Kirchoff and Mariane Gusmão.

Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord arrives online and in comic shops on October 24, 2023.