She-Hulk Sunbathes on Sensational Adam Hughes Foil Variant

Marvel Comics has revealed artist Adam Hughes’ stunning foil variant cover for October’s Sensational She-Hulk #1.

Hughes’ Sensational She-Hulk #1 variant shows Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk catching some rays while relaxing on a big inflatable pool raft (which is made of three smaller rafts duct taped together). Marvel explains that the superhero/lawyer is “giving her gorgeous green muscles a much-deserved rest before her unmatched strength is needed once again!”

Check out Adam Hughes’s foil variant cover for Sensational She-Hulk #1 below:

Sensational She-Hulk begins anew this October

Last month, Marvel announced that it would be relaunching Sensational She-Hulk with a new issue #1. The upcoming series is written by Rainbow Rowell and illustrated by Andrés Genolet. Additionally, the debut issue includes a bonus short story written by Jessica Gao — creator of Marvel Studios’ live-action Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and illustrated by Gavin Guidry.

Rowell wrote Marvel’s most recent She-Hulk solo series, which ran for 15 issues from January 2022 to July 2023. Genolet illustrated the final five issues of that run. However, Rowell and Genolet’s new series hearkens back to writer/artist John Byrne’s seminal Sensational She-Hulk run from the ’80s and ’90s.

“For me, the word ‘sensational’ brings to mind John Byrne’s run on the original SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK,” Rowell said in a new interview with Newsarama. “We’ve definitely been inspired by the character-first focus of that book, with Jen front and center and sparkling, the star of the show.”

Marvel promises that throughout the early issues of the relaunch, Shulkie will “come face to face with her cousin, the Incredible Hulk; come into conflict with new threat called Anathema; and try to prevent an intergalactic war when her and Jack’s romantic space getaway goes horribly wrong!”

Sensational She-Hulk #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 18 from Marvel Comics. The issue features a main cover by Jen Bartel.